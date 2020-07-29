Mahesh Bhatt Shouted Loudly But Didn't Throw Footwear At Kangana Ranaut: Shagufta Rafique

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut has renewed her crusade against nepotism in Bollywood and is also calling out directors and actors over this. While speaking to Republic, Kangana had said among other things that director Mahesh Bhatt had humiliated her by abusing her and throwing footwear at her. Now, screenwriter Shagufta Rafique has refuted those claims and said that she was present when the incident happened.

Shagufta Rafique refutes Kangana Ranaut's claims about Mahesh Bhatt

In an interview with a daily, Shagufta Rafique said that she has known Mahesh Bhatt for over a decade and added that Kangana's allegations are not true. Revealing that she was there when that incident happened, the writer said that they had all gathered at a Bandra studio for a screening of Woh Lamhe. She revealed that the actor was extremely late and Bhatt lost his cool and yelled at her when she finally arrived.

Shagufta further claimed that it was not only Ranaut who got scolded by Mahesh Bhatt but a few other team members including Mohit Suri were also reprimanded. She added that Suri did not want Kangana to face Bhatt's anger and was trying to calm him down. She said that the filmmaker must have used the choicest of words but did not throw any footwear at her. Rafique further said that if something like that would have happened, she would never have worked with Mahesh Bhatt again.

Talking about the bond she shares with the filmmaker, Shagufta Rafique said that Bhatt must've never scolded anyone as much as her. She added that his anger is short-lived. The Aashiqui 2 writer further said that the director treats everyone like family and thus, scolds them when someone is wrong. She further questioned if Mahesh Bhatt did not treat her well and why did Kangana agree to do another film with him.

Shagufta said that she does know why Kangana is doing all of this and thinks that she should sort it out if she has some problems with Bhatt. Adding that she has never spoken to the actor on this matter, Rafique said that 'the Kangana that she worked with was a very different person'. The writer further said that Ranaut cannot change the film industry by making an enemy out of everyone.

Kangana Ranaut's allegations against Mahesh Bhatt were made in her interview to Republic TV. Watch what she said here.

