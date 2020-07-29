Alia Bhatt's Motivating Workout Video Showcases Her Dedication And Hard Work

A workout video of actor Alia Bhatt has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video posted, the actor can be seen training hard to keep fit and in shape. The video was shared by Bollywood’s famous fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. Alia Bhatt fans can also be seen speaking highly of the actor’s dedication and hard work as her transformation over the years is visible to them.

Alia Bhatt’s fitness video

Actor Alia Bhatt’s fitness video with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala was recently released on social media. In the video posted, actor Alia Bhatt can be seen going through aggressive training under the guidance of Yasmin Karachiwala. She can be seen doing a few core exercises which build up strength and keep the body in shape. She can be seen doing a few full-body workouts with complete concentration. She can also be seen using sketchers in order to keep the form right.

In the caption for the post, Yasmin Karachiwala has spoken about how much fun she has while training with actor Alia Bhatt. She can be seen talking about how the actor is always open to take up new challenges as she is ready to push her limits. Yasmin Karachiwala has also mentioned that she is looking forward to seeing her at the gym again. She has also added the song Paper Rings by Taylor Swift in the background of the video. Have a look at the post from Yasmin Karachiwala’s Instagram here.

Previously, Yasmin Karachiwala had posted a video of actor Deepika Padukone on her official Instagram handle. She posted a Reel video where she can be seen training the actor and helping her achieve her targets. The song Don't Let Me Down by Chainsmokers can be heard playing in the background while the inspiring video rolls out. In the caption, Yasmin Karachiwala has spoken about how much she misses training with her. The video has received a lot of positive comments as people are inspired by Deepika Padukone’s dedication and passion towards the craft. Have a look at the motivating video here.

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt and Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram

