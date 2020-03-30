Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt ‘living-in’? Netizens Debate After Lockdown Video Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s viral video has people asking whether the two are living together. The video shows the Brahmastra couple walking together with Ranbir’s dog. In the video, both Alia and Ranbir are sporting workout clothes. People cannot stop debating about the couple's relationship status after this video.

Ranbir and Alia spark debate about their live-in status

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown. Many industries across the nation have come to a standstill. Even the entertainment industry has taken a major hit as well. Amidst this lockdown, many celebrities are observing self-isolation to avoid getting infected by the COVID-19 virus. But in order to connenct with their fans, these celebrities are using social media to stay in the spotlight and keep their fans posted.

But now, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has taken the industry by storm. In this viral video, the Bollywood couple is seen walking with Ranbir’s dog. Both Alia and Ranbir were seen sporting gym clothes hinting that two enjoyed a workout together during this self-quarantine mode.

This viral video has sparked a debate among fans online. Many of Ranbir and Alia’s fans are saying that the Bollywood couple has moved in together. While many people just called this moment “cute”. A few weeks ago there were rumours that the two have broken up. So many of the couple’s fans found this as a chance to shut down those rumours. Some couple are also calling them a married couple already. Take a look at this viral video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also take a look at the fan reactions.

