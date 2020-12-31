Alia Bhatt Poses In 'best Girls' Post At Ranthambore; Fans Say 'post Ranbir Kapoor's Pic'

The families of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been bonding big time after the former confirmed the couple’s marriage plans. After celebrating Christmas together, they have already started enjoying the build-up to New Year at Ranthambore. The group is having a swell time together, but fans of Ranbir Kapoor are missing the actor as he was missing in action in most pictures.

READ: Alia Bhatt Crops Ranbir Kapoor In Her Glamorous Vacay Pic From Ranthambore

Alia and Ranbir’s families enjoy ahead of New Year at Ranthambore

Alia Bhatt sent ‘cheers’ to the New Year and ‘whatever lies ahead' with a picture from the Ramthambore National Park in Rajasthan. However, the Raazi star cropped Ranbir Kapoor, who was only partly visible in the picture. In another pic shared by her mother Soni Razdan, all the ladies came together, Alia, her mother, and sister Shaheen, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima. Soni captioned the post, 'best girls in the world.'

Ranbir Kapoor fans were not pleased, and express their desire to see their favourite stars’s picture.

READ: Will Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Get Engaged In Rajasthan? Uncle Randhir Slams Rumours

Right from a safari trip, spotting of a tiger, bonfire and dinner in the forests, the Kapoor and Bhatt clans surely seem to be gearing up for the New Year in style.

Apart from the aforementioned, director Ayan Mukerji is also a part of the celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage plans

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been in a relationship since they began the shoot of Brahmastra, were planning on a wedding in 2020. However, the former shared that the pandemic has derailed their plans, though he confirmed that they will be tying the knot soon. Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor rejected reports that the star couple were planning to get married during this trip to Rajasthan.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Arrive In Jaipur With Family; Neetu Shares Glimpse Of 'we-time'

READ: Alia Bhatt Joins Beau Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu And Family For New Year Vacation; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.