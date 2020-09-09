Alia Bhatt Shares A Cryptic Note For Her Haters Quoting 'Harry Potter'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has always been one of the few actors who is often trolled on the internet. The actor, however, has been handling hate coming towards her in the most graceful way possible. Alia Bhatt has recently turned into a die-hard fan of Harry Potter books and sent out a cryptic note for her haters, Harry Potter style.

Alia Bhatt's cryptic note for haters

She posted a cryptic note on her Instagram story and sent out a message to her haters using a Harry Potter quote. The quote said, "Don't let the muggles get you down"(sic). For those who don't know what Muggles mean, in Harry Potter's magical world of wizards and witches, Muggles are normal folks who do not have any magical power and nothing that makes them special. Considering herself as a magical wizard, Alia Bhatt simply meant none of the muggles can actually bring her down, in any way. She further added to the quote and said, 'If you know you know'. (sic)

Sadak 2 Trailer

Alia Bhatt recently starred in the film Sadak 2, along with actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film which was supposed to release in theatres released on an OTT platform, due to the ongoing Pandemic. The film’s trailer released on August 12, 2020, and within a week, it became the second most-disliked video on Youtube and also the most-disliked teaser of any movie, across any languages.

Sadak 2 released on August 28, 2020, and received an overwhelmingly negative response from the audience as well as the critics. Sadak 2 trailer has 724k likes and nearly 13 M dislikes on YouTube, as of today. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. The film marked the comeback of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after 20 years.

