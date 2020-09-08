Parth Samthaan Signs Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Featuring Alia Bhatt: Reports

Last month, there were reports that Parth Samthaan who plays Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay was going to quit the show. A few days later, it was reported that Parth Samthaan had bagged a role in a Bollywood film because of which he wanted to quit the show and focus on himself. Recent reports say that Parth Samthaan has bagged a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Parth Samthaan bags role in Gangubai Kathiawadi

The reason why Parth Samthaan wanted to quit the popular show is finally out. He has signed a role in Sanjay Bhansali's next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. This will be Parth's debut in the Bollywood film industry. Parth's role hasn't been revealed yet but he is playing an important role opposite Alia Bhatt who plays Gangubai Kathiawadi in the film. Parth Samthaan is said to be extremely excited about his role in the Sanjay Bhansali film.

Parth Samthaan on his workfront

Parth Samthan is a popular name in the Indian television industry. He started his career with debuting in Life OK's Savdhaan India. He bagged a role in a popular youth drama show called Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan where he gained immense popularity because of his character Manik. Parth Samthaan is currently playing Anurag Basu in the remake of Kasauti Zindagi Kay and is planning to quit the show soon.

About Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bhansali production in January had dropped the first look of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi on their official Instagram page. It is an upcoming biographical crime film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Alia Bhatt along with Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari, and now according to recent reports, Parth Samthaan. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by Hussain Zaidi. The book has a character called Gangubai Kothewali and thus the main role is based on her. She is a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura in Mumbai. The shoot of the film had started before the pandemic was announced but took a halt eventually. Take a look at its first look:

