Trade Analyst Talks About Why Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' Was Received Poorly By The Audience

Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 dropped on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar recently. The movie has been majorly rejected by the audience owing to the whole nepotism in Bollywood debate. The movie also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

The trailer of Sadak 2 is one of the most disliked videos on YouTube. With such receiving of the movie, a lot of people have been wondering about the future of Alia Bhatt as an actor. Bollywood expert Atul Mohan recently opened up about why things went wrong for the actor with Sadak 2 and also slammed the trolls while talking to Filmiibeat. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Trade analyst on Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 and why things went wrong for the actor

Bollywood trade analyst Atul Mohan talked about Alia Bhatt and spoke in favour of her. He slammed the trolls and said that they are sadist and faceless people who don’t have the guts to reveal true identity. He also mentioned that social media is being misused heavily. Atul Mohan further added that social media could function as a bridge between the fans and celebrities instead the trolling culture has made social media a toxic place.

Atul Mohan also talked about the IMDb ratings of Sadak 2. The movie Sadak 2’s IMDb rating is currently at 1/10 making it one of the least rated movies on IMDb. Atul Mohan said that he does not think that IMDb ratings in India matter for the movie buffs in India.

In the US, it is a different scenario where the kids also check IMDb ratings before watching a movie. However in India, no one is really concerned about the IMDb ratings, he added. Talking about the Indian audiences, Atul Mohan said that Indian viewers make the decision on the basis of overall packaging of the movie. The trade analyst also highlighted that Sadak 2 has not been appreciated by the audience too. If the movie would have been good, then the situation would have neutralised but now things have gone against the actor.

Sadak 2 trailer dislikes and Sadak 2 reviews

The Sadak 2 trailer was launched on August 12, 2020. Since then the trailer has received 13 million dislikes making it one of the most disliked videos on Youtube. Sadak 2 also received mixed reviews on its release. Several critics slammed the movie while some praised it too. Here is a look at some of the Sadak 2 reviews.

#OneWordReview...#Sadak2: UNBEARABLE.

Rating: ⭐️

Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn’t work either... Terrible waste of the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/Tyt1qQR6do — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2020

Review- #Sadak2#Sadak2Review

Rating - 1*/5 ⭐️



Unbearable - Slow paced - illogical@MaheshNBhatt last film #SADAK2 will be a BLOT on @VisheshFilms forever, In movie Father tried to kill his daughter, and in reality Mahesh killed his classic film SADAK

Sadak 2 is a cult DISASTER pic.twitter.com/VyZQjTAx9R — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 28, 2020

You will surely love it. @duttsanjay acting was awesome one. Watch Sadak2 Now on @DisneyplusHSVIP https://t.co/V5RpbLIYPQ — Vikash kumar (@KumarKumar98) August 29, 2020

Watched sadak 2 last night and i m impressed with it . Sanju bawa did his best 😍. Will watch again.

Go and Watch Sadak2 Now. pic.twitter.com/DoutwwVqMn — Riya Singh (@RiyaSingh1805__) August 29, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram

