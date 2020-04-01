Alia Bhatt's Sumptuous 'writers' Room' Will Make One Envious, Shaheen Gives A Sneak Peek

Now that all the celebrities are spending time indoors with their family and loved ones amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, they keep sharing pictures of their indoor whereabouts with fans. Speaking of which, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, on Tuesday night, treated fans with a glimpse of how it looks inside Alia Bhatt's writer's room. Read on-

Inside Alia Bhatt's writer's room

Shaheen Bhatt shared a picture in which Alia Bhatt looks all busy with her laptop, passing time during the quarantine. Alia looks cute in a simple white tee and track pants. In front of the Brahmastra actor, is a table with two books on it. Sharing the picture which also gives a glimpse of their opulent apartment, Shaheen Bhatt, captions the photo saying, "Writer's room".

The Bhatt sisters, time and again keep sharing snippets of how they are spending time amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo's pictures always receive heaps of praises from many. Check out the time when Shaheen called Alia her 'Distancing buddy'.

Shaheen Bhatt's birthday note for Alia Bhatt is something you cannot miss

