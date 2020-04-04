Alia Bhatt Bakes Paleo Banana Bread, Sister Shaheen Shares Proud Moment On Instagram

Shaheen Bhatt had a proud sister moment when Alia Bhatt recently tried her hand at cooking and succeeded. Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to post the cooking progress of Alia Bhatt. Shaheen also remarked that she was proud of Alia Bhatt and her accomplishment.

Alia Bhatt tries her hand at cooking and makes Shaheen Bhatt proud

During this time in lockdown, many celebrities and citizens have taken up various hobbies and activities to try. Following this wave of self-exploration, Alia Bhatt was the most recent celebrity to try something entirely new. Alia Bhatt has recently been trying her hand at cooking and it is going pretty well to an entertainment portal. Recently, the Raazi actor baked a fresh paleo banana bread which looked delicious in the picture posted by Shaheen Bhatt.

Shaheen mentioned that she is proud of Alia Bhatt for cooking all by herself. She also added that she feels extremely proud of her for having completed the process effortlessly. This cute sister moment was liked by fans as they loved seeing the bond the Bhatt sisters share with each other.

On the work front, an entertainment portal reported that Alia Bhatt has completed the filming of her upcoming film Sadak 2. The film has been directed by Alia Bhatt’s dad Mahesh Bhatt and therefore fans are extremely excited to watch the film. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the much-awaited Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is being produced by Karan Johar and has an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia Bhatt will also be teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt will also be seen venturing in the south cinema space with the much-awaited RRR, which will be directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

