Alia Bhatt extends birthday wishes to 'RRR' co-star Olivia Morris, shares her first look

Makers of the highly-anticipated film RRR recently piqued the curiosity of the fans after they unveiled the first look of Olivia Morris as Jennifer on her birthday. Actress Alia Bhatt who will be seen playing a key role in the film also extended her birthday wishes to the actress on Twitter. Alia shared her first look from the film and wrote, “@OliviaMorris891 as #Jennifer. A Very Happy Birthday! #RRRMovie #RRRMovie.”

Alia Bhatt wishes Olivia Morris

The official Twitter handle of RRR conveyed greetings to Olivia Morris, who plays the character of Jennifer in the movie. Going by the poster, it seems that she will be seen playing the role of a foreigner in the movie, as her picture flashing a smile in a car was unveiled. The excitement went further up when the leads of the movie Jr NTR and Ram Charan conveyed their greetings to their co-star. Olivia plays the female lead in the movie and was announced as a part of the cast in November. Previously, Daisy Edgar Jones had quit the project ‘due to unavoidable circumstances’ in March.

Earlier, makers of the Telegu period dramas unveiled the release date of the film with an intriguing poster. The poster showed the main lead characters based on Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, riding together. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to Instagram and wrote, “witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021." RRR plot revolves around the fictional story of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaran Bheem, played by Jr. NTR. The RRR cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani in pivotal roles as well. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR and will be set in the 1920s pre-independence era.

Sometime back, Rajamouli posted a glimpse of the climax shot and announced that the filming of the climax has begun. The picture shared by him showed the close-up of two injured arms holding each other. Rajamouli wrote, "The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR" (Sic)

