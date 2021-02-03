Alia Bhatt Stuns In Beige Gown And Sandals In Viral Photos From Film City, See Pics

Alia Bhatt was clicked in Film City, Mumbai on February 2, 2021. The actor looked like she had just wrapped up a shoot and was out and about. She was seen wearing a beige two-piece outfit. The top was a bandeau style piece that wrapped around the actor's body with just enough cut-outs to make it interesting. The bottom was a fluffy tulle skirt that reached her ankles. The skirt was patterned with layers and held its poofy structure. Alia Bhatt had paired the outfit with slippers and that is what made fans think that she was unaware when the picture was clicked. The angle of the pictures further cements the fact that she did not know that her picture was being captured.

Alia Bhatt captured in Film City, Mumbai

The Gullyboy star let her hair loose with light curls with her signature light makeup. The look was completed with small silver hoops that dangled prettily from her ears.

As soon as the picture was uploaded on social media, it spread like wildfire. A user who goes by the name “N” posted the picture of Alia Bhatt and captioned it “My Queen”. He then followed up his tweet with many more saying, since the queen was trending, he was adding to the trend. Many others commented on the fresh look of Alia Bhatt and yet others called her the love of their life. These pictures were reused by many of the actor's fan accounts.

The love of my life — R Prabhatha (@prabhatha_r) February 3, 2021



On the movies front, Alia Bhatt’s movies to look forward to this year are Takht, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra. All of these films belong to big banners and she is starting alongside some of the biggest names in the industry in these movies like Ranveer Singh, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. Fans are eagerly looking forward to Brahmastra in which Alia Bhatt stars opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. This will be the couple’s first movie together which has been pushed back for almost two years now.

