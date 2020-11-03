Alia Bhatt Shares Her 'Post Pack Up Routine' With Fans, Take A Look At Her 4 Steps

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share with her fans her 'Post Pack Up Routine'. She showed her simple four-step routine to her fans and also added fun information about herself. Take a look at her post and read more updates regarding the actor.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram update

In her first post of the series, the actor mentioned that she would showcase her post pack up routine. It has been reported that the actor is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Alia Bhatt's movies are often looked forward to by her fans.

The first thing Alia Bhatt does after pack up is hydrate herself. She drinks a lot of water and always carries her own re-usable bottle as well. Alia used the 'retro-cam' filter in the post.

Alia then mentioned that she likes looking outside the window. She was also seen sporting a face mask and added that she was also 'subtly' promoting her best friend's clothing brand at the same time. The actor also used a filter in this post.

Next, the star added that she liked watching the sunrise from her car. In the video, fans also spotted a man on a bike. Addressing this, Alia wrote that she had accidentally papped 'Mr man'.

Alia then added that she was doing all of this while she was listening to her favourite songs. She was listening to the song - Aabaad Barbaad. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and is from the upcoming film 'Ludo'.

She finally ended her story by saying she had let out this information for her fans as she had no one to talk to. She also added that she had too much energy. She finally wrote - 'All done. Bye!'

Alia Bhatt's photos

In a recent post by the actor, fans can spot her in a chess-themed dress. The actor looks very good, as mentioned by many fans in comments. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot a natural selfie by the actor. She also thanked all her fans in the caption. Take a look:

