Roshan Mathew To Star In His Second Hindi Film With Alia Bhatt's Darlings?

Mollywood actor Roshan Mathew has bagged his second Hindi movie after Anurag Kashyap's Choked, according to a report in TheNewsMinute. The film is said to star Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma as a couple. Meanwhile, the plot will show the story of a couple who are amidst of a kidnapping gone wrong. The movie is tentatively being called Darlings. Read on to know more about Roshan Mathew's upcoming Bollywood project.

Roshan Mathew & Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings'

The film which is tentatively being called Darlings is backed by Red Chillies banner and the plot fo the film is said to be a woman-centric movie. Not many details are out about the upcoming project, however, Shefali Shah who was last seen in Delhi Crime and Once Again is expected to join the cast of the Roshan Mathew-starrer as well. The film is being directed by Jasmeet K Reen who was last credited as the screenplay writer for Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019 as well as Force 2. Earlier, Jasmeet was reportedly slated to direct a biopic written on the life of writer-poet Sahir Ludhianvi, which was being backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions, however, the project seems to be kept on hold as of now.

Roshan Mathew's movies

Roshan Mathew's has worked in a series of acclaimed Malayalam language movies out of which he was recently seen in C U Soon, while he was last appreciated for his role in the movie Moothon. He bagged the titular role in his first Hindi movie Choked after Anurag Kashyap was impressed by his role in Moothon. Post then, the actor is busy with his Mollywood projects as well as working in Hindi and Kollywood projects too. He has reportedly been approached for Vikram's forthcoming movie i.e. Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. The Tamil movie also marks the Kollywood debut of KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty. Besides these films, Mathew also has Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam with Parvathy and Siddiquie in the post-production as well.

Alia Bhatt's movies

Alia Bhatt who was last seen in Sadak 2, is filming for her big budgeted movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmāstra, as well as RRR. She is currently working on RRR where she was reported to be recording a major song from the film, it is speculated that she may even sing the song in RRR as well.

