Big B's Grandson Agastya Nanda's IG Feed Leaves His Sister Navya & Alia Bhatt Confused

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda recently joined Instagram. He gained over 47 thousand followers in only a couple of days. However, his feed seems to have left many Bollywood celebrities, including Agastya’s sister, confused and asking on social media to explain what he is trying to do.

Agastya Nanda's Instagram feed leaves Navya Naveli, Alia Bhatt confused

From Suhana Khan to Alia Bhatt, a number of Bollywood celebrities who seem to be close to Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson were left questioning Agastya’s Instagram aesthetic. The young boy posted back to back images on his Instagram account which did not make much sense until he was done posting all the pictures. Individually, the pictures did not seem to make much sense as in some of them Agastya barely fit in the frame.

His sister Navya left comments on quite a few photographs that Agastya was posting online. She left comments like, “Oh hello”, “What is this”, “Pls explain”, “Are you trying to be edgy?”. Check out the comments by Navya Nanda below.

Alia Bhatt agrees with Navya Nanda

Alia Bhatt has been maintaining a low profile on social media for quite some time now with posting only limited content and disabling comments on her posts. However, the actor could not hold herself back from commenting on Agastya Nanda’s picture. She left a comment agreeing with Navya Nanda and wrote, “Hahaha exactly PLS explain your actions (sic)”. Check out the comment by Alia Bhatt below.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Agastya Nanda spent a lot of time with Amitabh Bachchan during the pandemic lockdown. Reportedly, he was inspired by the actor and is eager to join the film fraternity soon. However, on a talk show, Agastya’s mother Shweta Nanda had revealed that she does not want anyone from her family to be a part of the film industry as the criticism that the actors face can be harsh and she likes to stay away from the limelight.

Agastya Nanda's Instagram feed

Here is a snippet of Agastya Nanda's whole Instagram feed. First few pictures are likely to depict that he has two bases: Mumbai and New York. The other pictures show Agastya cherishing memories made with his friends.

Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt IG

