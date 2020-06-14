Alia Bhatt shares 'sunlight Sunday' pic, credits Anushka Sharma for the inspiration

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who is quite active on social media and treats fans with several throwback pictures recently shared a sun-kissed picture of herself. In the picture, the actress can be seen lying on her bed while flaunting her precious smile. But what caught the attention of the fans was the beautiful caption of the post where Alia credited Anushka Sharma for inspiring her to search for a proper sunlight place in her house.

Alia Bhatt shares a sun-kissed picture

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actress shared the picture on her Instagram page where she can be seen donning a vibrant yellow top while flaunting her smile. She called the picture “Sunlight Sunday,” thanked the NH10 actress for the motivation. For the unversed, Anushka sometime back had also shared a sun-kissed selfie and made a fun revelation through her caption that by now she knows all the sunlight spots of every inch in her house.

Seeking inspiration from that post, Alia thanked the actress for inspiring her to go on a sunlight hunt in her house, and finally, she got one. At last, she concluded the post by saying that “May the light always be with you and me.” Anushka Sharma was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote that “always count on me for random inspiration.”

Several fans of the actress gushed to the comment section under the Instagram post and poured in their love for the adorable picture. One of the users praised the actress and called her “gorgeous.” Another user wrote that Alia is slaying as usual. A third user praised her smile and wrote that only Alia knows how to pull off every look that she dons.

Sometime back, the actress shared a picture on the Internet where she can be seen gazing at the sunset while indulging in deep thinking. Apart from the breathtaking picture, what caught the attention of the fans was the amazing caption which reminded them of a famous movie. In the picture shared, fans can catch a glimpse of the actress gazing out at the beautiful sunset from her balcony. Alia looks gorgeous as she looks out while the beautiful rays of the sun fall on the actress's face. But it is the Kalank actress's caption that has grabbed the attention of all. Sharing the photo, Alia captioned it with the iconic romantic song Suraj Hua Maddham.

