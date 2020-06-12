Times Alia Bhatt Collaborated With Abhishek Varman For Various Films

Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the most popular actors of the younger generation. Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt has time and again proved her acting prowess in films like Raazi, Highway, Gully Boy, among others. Beginning with her debut film where Abhishek Varman was the assistant director, Alia Bhatt has acted in many movies directed by him. Take a look at a few.

ALSO READ: Can Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Recreate The Love In Bollywood's 'Premam'? See Details

Student Of The Year

Student of the Year is a 2012 coming-of-age rom-com film. The film was based on a story by Karan Johar, and the script was written by Rensil D'Silva and Niranjan Iyengar. The movie was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film featured Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Though Karan Johar directed the movie, Abhishek Varman was the assistant director. The plot of the film revolved around two guys who fall in love with the same girl.

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt's Father Mahesh Bhatt Had The Wittiest Title For Ranbir Kapoor's Biopic

2 States

The story of the film 2 States was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel by the same name. The film reportedly earned ₹175 crores at the box office. The film was helmed by Abhishek Varman and featured Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. This movie was also Arjun Kapoor's first rom-com film, unlike his action hero roles in movies like Gunday and Ishaqzaade. On the other hand, 2 States is counted amongst the most popular films in Alia Bhatt's remarkable journey so far in Bollywood. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹36 crores.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Udta Punjab': Behind-the-scenes Moments From The 2016 Film

Kalank

Kalank is a 2019 released ḍrama film directed by Abhishek Varman. The movie had a huge star cast with names likes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, and Sonakshi Sinha playing important roles. The movie failed to make an impact and was a box office flop. The movie was a period-drama film set up in the pre-independence British era. However, the movie was nominated in six categories at the 65th Filmfare Awards.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Follows Alia Bhatt's Footsteps, Channels Her Own ‘Pottermania’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.