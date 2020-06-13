Remember When Alia Bhatt Was Seen Donning Sidharth Malhotra's Tee? These Pics Prove It

Back in 2017, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra's breakup rumours were doing the rounds on social media. However, they all came down to rest when the duo was spotted at a Bollywood star's birthday bash in Alibaug. Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra donned a basic black and white tee when he jetted off to Alibaug with Farah Khan Kunder. The Marjaavaan actor had shared a picture on his official social media handle along with Farah, which gave a glimpse of his tee.

Soon after that, Alia Bhatt, who was also invited at the same birthday party, was papped by the media when she returned from Alibaug. What stole the show was when Alia was seen donning the same black and tee which was worn by Sidharth Malhotra a day before. Along with Alia, it was Deepika Padukone who posed for the paparazzi with her. Fans quickly noticed the Brahmastra actor's striped black and white t-shirt. She clubbed the attire with a denim jacket.

There were other pictures too that surfaced on the internet. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were seen conversing with each other as they arrived back from the party. While the rumour mills around that time suggested that the duo had broken up, the tee exchange between them and their pictures together, proved all reports to be baseless.

Check out Alia & Sidharth's pics

.@S1dharthM and @aliaa08 while returning to Mumbai earlier today ❤ pic.twitter.com/bqHlrZnlRX — Sid & Alia FC (@Sid_Alia_FC) November 2, 2017

If recent rumours are to believed, Sidharth Malhotra is dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. The duo had shared a series of Instagram posts from an outing that featured a similar background. The photos left fans wondering if something is brewing between the two.

Moreover, the duo once again caught all eyeballs after a photograph of them from Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday celebration went viral. Both Sidharth Malhotra and the Kabir Singh actor looked all smiles in the picture. It was speculated that the duo rang in Malhotra’s 35th birthday at his Mumbai residence.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is dating Rockstar actor, Ranbir Kapoor. She made it official when she confessed her love for Ranbir on an awards show. The duo also has teamed up for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming flick, Brahmastra. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and is slated to release in December.

