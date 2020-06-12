Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Udta Punjab': Behind-the-scenes Moments From The 2016 Film

Alia Bhatt is known for her popular films in Bollywood. The actor worked in Udta Punjab in 2016. The plot of the movie was about a rockstar, a doctor, a policeman, and a migrant labourer who struggle with chaos during the drug crisis in Punjab. Abhishek Chaubey's movie was an average grosser domestically. Alia Bhatt won an award for her acting in the film. The cast of the movie included Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Take a look at some of the behind-the-scenes videos of the film.

Behind-the-scenes videos from Udta Punjab

Alia Bhatt says in the video that she has to go for a tan/darker makeup because the role she is playing in the film is of a migrant labourer who spends most of the time in the fields/outside in the sun. The actor also says that she has never portrayed such a role in any film. Abhishek Chaubey is also seen explaining the role to Alia Bhatt.

In the video, Shahid Kapoor is seen talking to the director about his role in Udta Punjab. Shahid plays the role of a rockstar named Tommy Singh. As per reports, Shahid Kapoor's look in the film was inspired by David Spade in the Hollywood film Joe Dirt. The actor also talks about how much gold he is wearing for his role. He also earned awards for his phenomenal performance in the film. Shahid Kapoor received Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Best Actor in a Leading Role Award at International Indian Film Academy Awards, and Most Entertaining Actor at BIG Zee Entertainment Awards.

In the video, the behind-the-scenes of the song Chitta Ve is shown. Abhishek Chaubey says that the final version of the song that they used in the film was written 12 days before the shoot. Music composer Amit Trivedi and writer Shellee are also seen in the video talking about how the song had different versions when they started making it. Amit Trivedi also explains the meaning of the song.

Diljit Dosanjh is seen talking about his appearance in the film. He plays the role of a police officer named Sartaj Singh. The actor made his Bollywood debut in Udta Punjab for which he earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Diljit Dosanjh is also seen having some fun moments behind the scenes.

