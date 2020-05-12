Alia Bhatt Shows Off Her Musical Skills As She Sings 'Humsafar' In A Rare Throwback Video

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has often displayed her singing skills. Apart from being a successful actor, Alia Bhatt is also known for her singing and dancing abilities. Alia Bhatt showed off her dancing skills in the multi-starrer, Kalank.

Alia Bhatt revealed that without any prior training she gracefully danced in the movie after practising the steps for quite a few days. A video of Alia Bhatt singing the song Humsafar from her film Badrinath Ki Dulhania has gone viral. Check out the video of the Gully Boy actor.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Performances At Award Functions Where She Set The Stage On Fire; Watch Videos

Alia Bhatt’s throwback video:

In the video, Alia Bhatt’s sings the song in a melodious voice. She is seen wearing a round neck black-coloured top. She wore some makeup and left her hair open in the video. Alia Bhatt’s fans couldn’t help but compliment her over her voice.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Divas Who Aced The South Indian Bridal Look

Alia Bhatt’s song Humsafar is originally sung by Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral. Alia Bhatt is often complimented for her voice. She even sung live at an event dedicated to Mumbai Police. After the video of her singing the song had gone viral, fans of the actor has been asking her to think of a career in music as well.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy became a smashing hit. The movie was India’s official entry for the Oscars. Gully Boy won many hearts of the fans and Alia Bhatt received several awards. Alia Bhatt had one more release for the year 2019. The multi starrer movie Kalank was also highly appreciated for its performances. However, the movie did not do exceptionally well at the box office.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal And Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' Completes Two Years; Actor Shares Nostalgic Post

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Bhrahmastra is the first edition of the superhero trilogy. Sadak 2 is the sequel of the 1991 movie Sadak, which featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. Sadak 2 will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who is making a comeback as a director after nearly two decades. This is the first time that Mahesh Bhatt will be directing both his daughters - Alia and Pooja Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Behind-the-scenes Moments From Abhishek Verman Directorial '2 States'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.