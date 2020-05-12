Shraddha Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Divas Who Aced The South Indian Bridal Look

When it comes to wedding scenes, Bollywood film producers not only invest a lot on lavish sets but also the actors leave no stone unturned in acing their bridal looks. In several Hindi movies, we have seen the stunning leading ladies dressed as traditional Indian brides. At times, actors wear ethnic ensembles, and sometimes they opt for a modern Indian bridal look.

However, these few Bollywood beauties pulled off the traditional South Indian bride look to the T. Be it, Shraddha Kapoor, in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein or Alia Bhatt in 2 States. So let's take a look at the list of Bollywood heroines, who managed to pull off the South Indian bride look perfectly.

Bollywood Actors Who Aced South-Indian Bridal Look In Films

Shraddha Kapoor (Gori Tere Pyaar Mein)

Shraddha Kapoor played a simple South Indian girl in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. Even though Shraddha Kapoor played a cameo in the Dharma movie, she surely made an impact in the film. Shraddha Kapoor looked absolutely breathtaking in the romantic drama. She totally aced the South Indian bridal look like a pro.

Alia Bhatt (2 States)

Alia Bhatt essayed the role of young and vibrant South Indian girl in 2 States. In several scenes, Alia Bhatt wore gorgeous South Indian sarees, but when the pretty actor wore traditional South Indian bridal attire in 2 States, she looked simply ravishing. From Gajra to the temple jewellery, Alia Bhatt made sure that she looks like the ideal South Indian bride in the flick.

Deepika Padukone (Chennai Express)

Deepika Padukone, who is originally a South-Indian portrayed the role of the rebellious daughter in Chennai Express, who elopes from her wedding. Deepika Padukone donned numerous South-Indian sarees in the comedy film, but her South Indian bridal look is simply unmissable.

Anushka Sharma (Zero)

Source: Oneindia Hindi | Youtube

In the climax scene of Anushka Sharma starrer Zero, the actor wore lovely South Indian saree with gold jewellery. Dressed as the traditional South Indian bride, Anushka Sharma truly looked like a princess in the ethnic ensemble.

