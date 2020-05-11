Alia Bhatt's Behind-the-scenes Moments From Abhishek Verman Directorial '2 States'

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular names in Bollywood. She has impressed her fans with her impeccable acting skills. The actor worked in the movie 2 States alongside Arjun Kapoor in 2014. The film was based on a couple who want to marry each other but are from different cultural backgrounds. 2 States was directed by Abhishek Verman. The story of the movie is an adaption of Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel, 2 States. The movie also had some interesting behind-the-scenes videos. Take a look at some of them.

Behind-the-scenes from 2 States

Alia Bhatt mentioned in the video that Offo is her favourite song from the movie. Remo D'Souza choreographed the dance steps of the popular song. Remo D'Souza also stated that Offo was one of the difficult songs to shoot because the song had a story to tell. The song was shot to show the transition of the 2-year relationship between Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt) and Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor). The song featured Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The beautiful song was sung by Aditi Singh Sharma and Amitabh Bhattacharya. There were also various festivals that were shot during the making of the song like Christmas, Holi, Gokulashtami and more.

Alia Bhatt stated in the video that her character Ananya Swaminathan gets a job in Sunsilk. The actor furthermore talked about her formal look in the office and how she and the makers planned the character's office look. Arjun Kapoor also praised Alia Bhatt's character Ananya Swaminathan in the film.

After Offo, another popular song from the movie was Locha-E-Ulfat. The song gained immense popularity among the audience. The song started in the movie when Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor) meets Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt) for the first time. Arjun Kapoor also stated that his character Krish Malhotra got confused about his emotions when he saw Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt) for the first time in college. The romantic song was sung by Benny Dayal and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

