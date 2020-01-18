Shraddha Kapoor's Love For Black And White Is Evidently Visible In These Pics

Shraddha Kapoor had quite an eventful year in terms of box office collections in 2019. Both her films, Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Saaho opposite Prabhas reportedly fared well at the box office and her performance was also appreciated. Shraddha is also gearing up to have quite a remarkable year in 2020 as she is all set to entice the viewers in films like Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan and Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff.

Apart from her iconic screen performance, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for her unique sense of style and fashion. Recently, fans spotted Shraddha all decked up for her promotions but the thing that caught the eye of several fans was Shraddha's love for black and whites. The Ek Villian actor is seen sporting too many white and black outfits for her promotional events. Let's take a look at the actor's black and white lookbook.

It's all about white:

Shraddha wore a pretty snow-white minidress with balloon sleeves. She opted for a fishtail braid with some loose strands on the face. She completed the look with black ankle-length heels and minimal makeup.

White with a hint of yellow:

Shraddha was recently spotted wearing a white lace and pearl work body-fitted top paired with white crop blazer. To add a little colour to the outfit, the Saaho actor went for a yellow calf-length pleated skirt. She completed her look with simple mid-parted hairdo, minimal makeup, a silver delicate neck chain and nude strappy heels.

Gothic Vibes:

Shraddha went for an all-black thigh-high slit dress with full sleeves. She looked like a true Goth queen in black-smokey eye look with nude lips and wavy hairdo. She completed her look with all-black thigh-high boots and a black statement belt.

Little chic and more fashionable:

Shraddha Kapoor wore a beautiful Reem Acra brocade top with velvet straps for a promotional event. She paired the brocade top with black velvet flare pants. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for a messy bun with some loose strands left in front of her face.

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

