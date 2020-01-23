The Debate
Alia Bhatt's Holiday Outfits Will Make You Green In Envy, See Pics

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt, on a beach holiday on this New Year, had nailed the perfect vacation look and inspired a lot of fans. Check out her other holiday pictures.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood diva went on a vacation recently at an undisclosed place. She celebrated her New Year with director, Ayan Mukerji and beau Ranbir Kapoor. Alia posted some pictures on her Instagram handle of her vacation and outfits that she sported at the beach location, giving us major fashion goals.

Be it a girls trip or a vacation after her shooting schedule, Alia Bhatt always slays in her looks and never fails to impress her fans with her stylebook. In fact, you can actually inculcate some of the actor's fashion choices in your vacation wardrobe. To help make the decision for you, here is a complete fashion outfit inspiration list that we have curated-

Also read | Alia Bhatt's New Year Celebrations Was All About Beaches, Wine And Sunsets; See Pictures

Alia Bhatt holiday style looks to take inspiration from and flaunt your vacation fashion 

Alia is sporting vintage-inspired co-ordinates in this picture. She is wearing Nikola pants, Electra top, and carrying a tote in her hand. She stuns her summer fashion holiday look in these Mamacita wearing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by summer somewhere (@summersomewhereshop) on

Image source: @summersomewhereshop

Also read |  Deepika Padukone's Birthday Plans Revealed, The Chhapaak Star To Celebrate In THIS Way

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

 Also read | Ranbir Kapoor Asking Alia Bhatt To Join In The 'aarti' Proves He Is Boyfriend Goals; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

In this picture, Alia Bhatt is seen in a multi-color dress. She surely welcomed the new year with fresh sunshine, making it a refreshing start.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

In this picture, Alia Bhatt is sporting a strapless casual tee in pink color, while her hair flies in the wind.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt 

Also read | How Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt And Others Welcomed New Year 2020

(Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

 

 

Published:
