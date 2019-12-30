After Mocking Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy, Rangoli Says Kangana Ranaut Liked Ranveer Singh's Act

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has been among the most vocal celebrities on Twitter. Rangoli, who is also the actor’s manager, has often taken a jibe at some of the major names of the country. One most at the receiving end has been Alia Bhatt.

Be it indirectly taking a dig at her with ‘nepotism’ and ‘movie mafia’ jibes or directly slamming Alia or her father Mahesh Bhatt, Rangoli has never shied away from expressing her emotions. The most recent example of this was when she accused the Dear Zindagi star of ‘award fixing’ when a Twitter user pointed out how Alia was seen with a trophy even before the event had started.

Earlier, Rangoli had even termed Alia’s character Safeena in Gully Boy as being more violent than the much-criticised Kabir Singh. Kangana Ranaut, meanwhile, had called Alia’s performance ‘mediocre’, adding she was ‘embarrassed’ to be compared with her.

Later, as Gully Boy, which was India’s official entry for the Oscars next year, failed to make the cut for the foreign film category, Rangoli once again slammed the movie, calling it a ‘copy’.

This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film ? pic.twitter.com/vSVeVHVaUB — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 17, 2019

Amid all these statements, what’s interesting is that Kangana Ranaut considers Ranveer Singh’s performance among the best this year. Rangoli recently revealed that her sister believes that Ranveer Singh, another Gully Boy actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Vicky Kaushal were among the best male performances of this year.

Though she didn’t mention the name of the films, it can be assumed as Gully Boy since Ranveer had only one release this year. Rangoli also revealed that among the female actors, her sister found Bhumi Pednekar as ‘underrated.’

Here are the posts

As the year comes to an end most people listing Kangana’s performances as best I asked her whose work she liked the best, she said she finds Bhumi Pednekar very underrated....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 28, 2019

Among the boys Kangana feels Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal have given best work this year, so congratulations to them 🥰🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 28, 2019

