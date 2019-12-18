Ranveer Singh: When The 'Gully Boy' Left Fans Stumped With Non-quirky Outfits

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has managed to grab the attention of the audience and his fans. He never failed to impress his fans and followers with his excellent acting skills or fashion choices. Though many of his outfits have supplied meme content to the netizens, he kept surprising them with something new every time. Here are a few outfits through which the Bajirao Mastani actor highlighted the other shade of his style file by donning the non-quirky look. Take a look:

The 34-year-old actor opted for a plain white t-shirt with a blue-white bomber jacket. Flaunting his boxed beard with a moustache, he brushed his hair in quiff style. Many of his female fans started gushing about his look and poured their love in the comments section.

While announcing his upcoming project '83, the Kill Dil actor posted a picture with director Kabir Khan and co-star Boman Irani. Opting for a business casual, he posed in blue denim paired with white t-shirt and shoes. He added a grey trench coat to complete his look. His vintage punk triangular glasses complimented his look. He also spotted a growing chevron style moustache in the image.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor caught all the attention with this black full-neck kurta. Keeping his style file simple, he wore a black wristwatch and also seemed trimmed his beard and handlebar moustaches. His semi-rimless glasses highlighted the intensity in his eyes.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in Gully Boy will be next seen essaying the legendary all-rounder cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020. Apart from the sports-drama, he has also joined hands with YRF for their upcoming venture titled, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

