Alia Bhatt Spends Cosy Christmas Eve With THIS Kapoor But It's Not Ranbir; See Pic

Actor Alia Bhatt best-known for her role in the movie Gully Boy is seen spending her Christmas Eve with one someone special. It has been confirmed that Alia Bhatt is dating fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor. It has been reported that the off-screen couple will be seen sharing the screen space together in the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is spending her Christmas with a Kapoor, however, it isn’t Ranbir. Check out who she is spending her Christmas with.

See picture

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Co-star For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Be A Fresh Face?

Alia Bhatt is seen enjoying the Christmas Eve with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Akansha is fondly known as Kanch by her closed ones. She is a model and is allegedly dating Indian Cricketer K L Rahul. The two are seen sitting near a Christmas tree wearing pyjamas. While Akansha wore a red coloured printed Pajama, Alia is seen sporting dark Green coloured pyjamas. Akansha posted the pictures on her Instagram story, which Alia Bhatt reposted. She gave a reference to a famous dialogue the hit 90s show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She wrote, "Happy Christmas Eve, Eve" on her Instagram story referring to dialogue from a character from the show.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt: Top 3 Alia Bhatt Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Alia Bhatt with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Akansha Kapoor is often seen posting pictures of herself with Alia Bhatt. She also posted a picture of the two on Friendship day to commemorate their friendship. Alia Bhatt was also captured with Akansha at a wedding as the two sported traditional wear.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Spotted With Mum Neetu At Alia Bhatt's House, Pic Leaves Fans Excited

On the professional front

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Bhrahmastra is the first edition of the superhero trilogy. Sadak 2 is the sequel of 1991 movie Sadak, that featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. Sadak 2 will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who is making a comeback as a director after nearly two decades. This is the first time that Mahesh Bhatt will be directing both his daughters - Alia and Pooja.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt In 2019: All You Need To Know About The Actor From Movies To Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.