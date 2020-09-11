Alia Bhatt Spotted At The Dubbing Studio For 'Brahmastra'; See Pics

Ever since its inception, the film Brahmastra has been in the news for several reasons. The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film was on a halt due to the current situation, and now as per recent reports, the dubbing for the film is in the process and the pending song is also said to be shot soon. Alia was recently spotted by shutterbugs outside the dubbing studio.

Pictures of Alia Bhatt spotted at a dubbing studio has been making rounds on the internet. In the picture, the actor can be seen getting out of her car making her way to get to the studio. She can be seen sporting a white top and a salmon pink palazzo. The actor also completed her look with a blue coloured mask and a pair of sunglasses. Take a look at the picture below.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actors are expected to shoot for fun videos and a movie song as part of their promotions during the release of the film. Ayan has been in discussions with the post-production team including a VFX studio located in London to complete the film's work.

A source also informed the daily that they have been working on a special video series to introduce the audience to the world of Brahmastra, which will be unveiled closer to the release date. The source also added that the released us yet to be decided given the delay and the fact that theatres in India are not yet operational. And only dubbing and editing is on.

Talking about the film’s shoot, the source revealed that the duo will begin filming for a song in the film in Mumbai's studio. Amitabh will later join Ranbir to film some important scenes. It was also said that the song will be completed within 10-12 days

More about the film

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Mouni Roy in lead roles. Avid cinema watchers were excited to see the magic unfold on the silver screen for the mythological fantasy project which revolves around a mythological tale of Shiva who can emit fire from his hands. The film is also said to release like in June 2021.

