Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra': Everything To Know About The Film

Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen sharing the screen space in Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Fans are excited to watch the trio on the silver screen. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming superhero film.

Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: Everything we know so far

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the majority of the film release schedules have been pushed to a later date until further announcement. This has also affected the release date of Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, which was initially scheduled to hit the theatres in December 2019 and was then postponed to December 4, 2020. However, it was reported that the release date has again been stalled as the production is yet to be completed.

The director will be collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor for the third time. The first film that the two worked together was for Wake Up Sid, followed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Brahmastra is creating quite a buzz amongst the audience for the format in which it is going to be released. If the reports are to be believed, the movie will be filmed in a regular manner but will later be formated and edited into 3D. This is making the fans even more excited.

Something that has caught immense attention is the logo that the movie has showcased. It was launched by taking the help of a whopping 150 drones. This was launched in the presence of the lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

