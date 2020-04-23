Sanjay Leela Bhansali Orders Demolition Of Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Sets?

Since the time the Coronavirus lockdown has begun, many films, especially the big-budget ones, have experienced a major hit as the shootings are closed. One of the films that became victim to the pandemic lockdown is Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. As per a new development shared by a news source, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly asked his crew to demolish the film sets.

Gangubai Kathiawadi suffers loss

The news source revealed that the rent structure of all the sets that were built for Gangubai Kathiawadi was higher than the cost of its construction. This led to Sanjay Leela Bhansali deciding that it was better to demolish them. Another report gave more details regarding the same.

The report revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had cleared the payment for the maintenance of the sets in March. The team assumed that the schedule of the shooting might be postponed for only a month or so after the announcement of the lockdown. But, the situation of Coronavirus in Mumbai is grim and thus there is no ray of hope of restarting shoots anytime soon.

Looking at the numbers of the money that was used and will be used for the sets, the recreating of the set would prove to cheaper rather than maintaining it during the times of COVID-19, as things are so uncertain. The daily rent has to be paid to Film City as well. Thus, the team decided that it will be better to demolish the sets and reconstruct it when the time comes. There has been no confirmation from the production house about this piece of information.

The first look of the movie and that of Alia Bhatt was shared in January. While the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was scheduled to release on September 11, 2020, the current circumstances might lead to postponement. Here is the look:

