Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Gully Boy': Inspirational Dialogues From Zoya Akhtar Directorial

Gully Boy is a Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer written and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Recently the movie even got a staggering 14 nominations at 21st IIFA awards. Take a look at some of the inspirational dialogues from the movie.

Dialogues that could inspire anyone

"Abhi koi aur batayega main koun hai?"

Ranveer Singh tells this dialogue in the movie indicating a very deep meaning in life. He is indirectly hinting at the fact that a person should be able to define what he is, who he is, all by himself, no one should do that for him. This is the scene in the movie where Ranveer is talking to his father and is debating on the fact that he would take up the job that his uncle has brought for him.

"Tereko wahi sikha raha hai jo main sikha hai. Tera sapna teri sachai se mel khana chahiye. Murad replies, main nahi badlega apna sapna apni sachai se mel khaneke vaste, main apna sachai badlega jo mere sapne se mel khaye."

Ranveer Singh and his father have this conversation when his father says that he is teaching him what he has learnt in his life himself. Ranveer replies that he can't make do with this ideology and he needs to do something different for himself.

"Tu itni daring kaise hai? Nahi toh itna saara jo life mein chahiye wo milega kaise?"

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer have this conversation where he asks her about how she is so daring in life. To this, Alia replies that she has to be, otherwise how will she get what she wants in her life.

"Bas chahiye toh tere andar ki sachi kahani, tere andar ka lava fat ke bahar aane de."

This is the moment where Ranveer is in conversation with Sidhant Chaturvedi in the film who fills him with hope and positivity showing him the right direction that would help him to make a great rap song.

"Apna Time Aayega"

This is the time when Ranveer's character Murad is sitting alone on New Year’s night and writes the words “Apna time aayega.” The words mean that "his time will come."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Alia will be appearing together for their next, which is Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht.

