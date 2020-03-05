'Gully Boy' Bags 14 IIFA Award Nominations, 'Kabir Singh' Gets 8, 'Article 15' Receives 7

The IIFA awards are back to felicitate films and artists who have performed exceptionally well. The 21st edition of the IIFA announced its nominations list as Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and Dia Mirza graced the press conference. It was revealed that Gully Boy alone got a staggering 14 nominations while Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh got 8 nominations and just closely behind it was Article 15 with 7 nominations.

Gully Boy bags 14 IIFA award nominations

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has been nominated for her role in Badla, in the best actress category. She will be facing competition from her other nominees like Kareena Kapoor Khan for Good Newwz, Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy, Vidya Balan for Mission Mangal and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for The Sky Is Pink.

At the same time, Ayushmann Khurrana will be competing for the award of best actor for his film Article 15. His competitors are Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy, Hrithik Roshan for Super 30 and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

This year’s award ceremony will be hosted in Madhya Pradesh in a star-studded three-day event. According to a news portal, the show will be hosted by Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. It was also reported by the portal that Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif will be seen performing at the ceremony.

