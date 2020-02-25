Sara Ali Khan Hilariously Recreates Alia Bhatt's-boyfriend Dialogue From Gully Boy; Watch

Sara Ali Khan is an entire treasure box packed with entertainment. The actor has always delivered anything that is asked of her. A recent video on the internet shows Sara recreating Alia Bhatt's dialogue from Gully Boy in the most hilarious way!

Here is the video of Sara Ali Khan saying Alia Bhatt's dialogue:

The video shows Sara Ali Khan dressed in a short silver dress with a big bow at the back. The host in the video asks Sara to say the dialogue in Gully Boy said by Alia Bhatt. The dialogue is, "Mere boyfriend se gullu gullu kregi toh dhoptungi na usko."

The host asks Sara to say the dialogue in different emotions and expressions. Sara first says the dialogue in a very series manner. She then repeats the dialogue and delivers it with anger. The third time, Sara fake-sobs and cries as she delivers the dialogue again. At the end of the video, Sara cutely says thank you, hands the mic back to the host and rushes away.

Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in her upcoming movie Coolie No 1. The actor will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the movie. She shared pictures from the sets on her Instagram and thanked Varun for being the best coolie. She also said that she will miss irritating him.

Sara Ali Khan is also a part of Atrangi Re. The movie will cast Akshay Kumar and Dhanush alongside Sara. It will be directed by Aanand L Rai and will release around Valentine's day next year.

