Rangoli Chandel Praises Zoya Akhtar & Meghna Gulzar After Slamming 'Gully Boy' & 'Raazi'

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has lavished praise on filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar, & Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Read the details below

Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has lavished praise on filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider them to take over his social media handles on International Women's Day. Chandel said this in response to the PM's announcement informing citizens that he will give control of his social media to a few inspirational women. 

READ: Here's Why Rangoli Chandel Wants To Volunteer For PM Modi's #SheInspiresUs Campaign

Rangoli Chandel nominates Zoya Akhtar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari & Meghna Gulzar 

Rangoli also included Kangana, who made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, in the list and said that all of them have “proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound”. She added that women filmmakers have managed to fight their way to the top, despite struggles, and could use the PM’s encouragement.

In a series of tweets, Chandel praised all the above-mentioned women and asserted that they all have conquered a field where a few years ago where women were not even allowed. "you will be proud to know compared to the West we have more successful and mainstream women directors, they need encouragement, sir, please consider at least one of them,” she wrote. 

READ: Rangoli Chandel Claims Javed Akhtar Threatened Kangana Ranaut Over Her Hrithik Roshan Spat

Interestingly, in the past, Rangoli has been vocal in her criticism of Zoya’s film Gully Boy and Meghna’s film Raazi. Just last month, she slammed Alia Bhatt’s character in Raazi and wrote, “Alia ji ne film Raazi mein ek Muslim spy play kiya jo Pakistan jati hai pregnant hoti hai aur rone lagti hai mujhe ghar vapis jana hai desh aur nationalism jaye bhad mein" 

Earlier, PM Modi had announced that he would hand control of his social media accounts to women on International Women's Day on Sunday, to launch a #SheInspiresUs campaign:

READ:  Rangoli Chandel Hilariously Pokes Fun At Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday Over Filmfare Awards

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Family: Know About 'Panga' Actor's Parents, Sister Rangoli And Brother

 

 

