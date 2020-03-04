Rangoli Chandel Praises Zoya Akhtar & Meghna Gulzar After Slamming 'Gully Boy' & 'Raazi'

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has lavished praise on filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider them to take over his social media handles on International Women's Day. Chandel said this in response to the PM's announcement informing citizens that he will give control of his social media to a few inspirational women.

Rangoli Chandel nominates Zoya Akhtar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari & Meghna Gulzar

Rangoli also included Kangana, who made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, in the list and said that all of them have “proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound”. She added that women filmmakers have managed to fight their way to the top, despite struggles, and could use the PM’s encouragement.

In a series of tweets, Chandel praised all the above-mentioned women and asserted that they all have conquered a field where a few years ago where women were not even allowed. "you will be proud to know compared to the West we have more successful and mainstream women directors, they need encouragement, sir, please consider at least one of them,” she wrote.

On a different note I want to nominate @ZoyaAkhtarOff @Ashwinyiyer @meghnagulzar and Kangana Ranaut for taking over @narendramodi ji’s handle on woman’s day, dear sir industry needs actresses but industry doesn’t need woman directors and writers (cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

These women have gone beyond their gender and except for Kangana who is a budding filmmaker others have emerged as successful filmmakers, they proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound ... they have incredible stories to share ( cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

How they managed to conquer a field where few years ago women weren’t even allowed, you will be proud to know compared to the West we have more successful and mainstream women directors, they need encouragement sir, please consider at least one of them 🥰🙏

Regards — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

Interestingly, in the past, Rangoli has been vocal in her criticism of Zoya’s film Gully Boy and Meghna’s film Raazi. Just last month, she slammed Alia Bhatt’s character in Raazi and wrote, “Alia ji ne film Raazi mein ek Muslim spy play kiya jo Pakistan jati hai pregnant hoti hai aur rone lagti hai mujhe ghar vapis jana hai desh aur nationalism jaye bhad mein"

Alia ji ne film Raazi mein ek Muslim spy play kiya jo Pakistan jati hai pregnant hoti hai aur rone lagti hai mujhe ghar vapis jana hai desh aur nationalism jaye bhad mein, Bolly Librandus ko mil gayi unki best actress...(contd) https://t.co/WTcaFYTocf — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

(Contd)..Gully Boy mein Alia ne ek Burkhey wali ka role play kiya, utna he kafi tha librandus ko unki best actress iss saal bhi mil gayi,ab Alia ji ek Pimp play kar rahi hai,Gangu Bai according to Hussain Zaidi book Gangu was a prostitute magar jab uski umar ho gayi toh..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

Earlier, PM Modi had announced that he would hand control of his social media accounts to women on International Women's Day on Sunday, to launch a #SheInspiresUs campaign:

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

