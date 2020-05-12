Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Raazi' Completes Two Years; Actor Celebrates Sehmat

Alia Bhatt marked the second anniversary of Raazi’s release by sharing clips of the same on her Instagram account. Raazi was well received by the audience and critics alike who loved the plot and performances of each actor. While the first clip is from the movie describing the character of Sehmat, the role played by Alia Bhatt, the second clip was the motion poster of the film.

Raazi completes 2 years

Raazi is a spy thriller film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead and Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur in supporting roles. It released in 2018. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar was based on a book called Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. The movie was a super hit at the box office when it released two years ago.

Alia Bhatt played the role of Sehmat who was an ordinary Indian girl married and sent off to Pakistan. She was shouldered with the responsibilities to send confidential reports to India for national security purposes. In the movie, Sehmat’s character is successful in executing her tasks and is able to save India from war-like situations.

The cast and crew mark Raazi's anniversary

Apart from Alia Bhatt, several other cast and crew members took to their Instagram and relived the days of filming Raazi. Actor Vicky Kaushal also took to his social media handles and marked the 2nd anniversary of Raazi’s release. The actor had played the role of Sehmat’s husband in the film and was appreciated for the portrayal of his character. Check out the post below.

Vicky Kaushal's post

Meghna Gulzar's post (director of Raazi)

Jay I. Patel's post (cinematographer for Raazi)

What is next for Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal?

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank and Gully Boy. The actor has several movies lined up her way which include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, RRR, and Sadak 2. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship. The actor is set to be seen next in a biopic of Sardar Udham Singh called Udham Singh. The film is set to hit theatres in January 2021.

