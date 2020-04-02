Vicky Kaushal's Best Scenes With Alia Bhatt From 'Raazi'

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt were seen in the lead roles in the film Raazi. The film was a hit amongst critics as it portrayed Vicky Kaushal in a Pakistani soldier’s avatar. Even though the film is based on Alia Bhatt’s character essaying an undercover RAW agent, the film had interesting scenes of Vicky Kaushal as well with her. Raazi is a story of a Pakistani husband and an Indian wife whose marriage is the result of a planned mission. If you are a Vicky Kaushal fan then you will find that his role in the film is mandatory in completing Shehmat’s (Alia Bhatt) mission in Pakistan.

Also Read | Haven't Watched Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi'? Here Are Reasons Why It's A Worth-watch

Here is a list of best scenes of Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi

The first instance when Alia Bhatt looking out the window to get a glimpse of her husband, she is standing at the window and Vicky Kaushal’s character Iqbal Syed arrives at the wedding venue. He gets down from the car. He is dressed all dapper in a traditional sherwani and a head turban. He manages to catch a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s Shehmat character standing at the window. This scene is a defining moment when the two leads meet for the first time even though there is much distance.

Snippet Credits: Still from Raazi

Also Read | Alia Bhatt’s 'Raazi' And Other Bollywood Spy Thrillers That Will Keep You Hooked

After Alia Bhatt or Shehmat is wedded off to Pakistan, the groom’s party is supposed to drive through the border. Vicky Kaushal’s character takes her hand from Shehmat’s dad and guides her into the car. Throughout the journey which takes hours to reach Vicky Kaushal is seen admiring his love. This moment defines that even though Alia Bhatt married for a mission, Vicky has started developing feelings for his wife.

Snippet Credits: Still from Raazi

Also Read | Dialogues From Alia Bhatt’s 'Raazi' & Other Films That Will Bring Out Patriot In You

Spoilers Alert! The last scene where Vicky Kaushal’s character helps Alia Bhatt in her mission and helps her hide her identity. This was a life and death situation for Alia Bhatt’s Shehmat who is on a mission. This is a scene turner and unexpected, but for Iqbal or Vicky, this is him helping his love beyond borders.

Watch the trailer of film Raazi

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' To Sonam's 'Neerja': Here Are Highest-grossing Female-centric Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.