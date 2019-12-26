Alia Bhatt Stuns In A Prabal Gurung Outfit, The Cost Of Which Will Blow Your Mind

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is making waves with her perfect sartorial choices. The diva has made headlines numerous times for her picturesque physique and chic-fashion looks. Alia Bhatt’s trendy attires never fails to give her fans major fashion goals. Apart from her amazing on-screen performances, Alia Bhatt also knows how to steal the limelight be it her airport looks or desi looks.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Joins Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Family For A Christmas Lunch; See Pics

Alia Bhatt did it again when she attended the Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoor family. Alia Bhatt was spotted with her boyfriend in the city and looked completely fresh because of her outfit. However, what surprised fans more is the cost of her outfit. Alia Bhatt opted for a midi checkered cut-out dress. The sky blue and blush pink colour combination completely made her look fresh and the outfit is perfect for having brunch. Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with statement heels. Minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open completed the look of the Raazi actor.

ALSO READ| Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are All Smiles While Walking Into Christmas Bash; See Here

Alia Bhatt’s Prabal Gurung dress can make you lose a lot of money. The midi dress is reportedly sold online for $1,295 which is approximately Rs. 92,000. Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting a casual white t-shirt which he paired with a denim jacket and beige trousers. Ranbir Kapoor completed his look with sunglasses and white sneakers.

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Deepika And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Rock Palazzos

What is next in store for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects lined up for her. On the work front, she will be soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie will also reportedly star Ajay Devgn in the lead role with her. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Bhrahmastra. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Along with this, she will also star in movies like Takht, Sadak 2 and RRR.

ALSO READ| Kalank Looks Of Alia Bhatt As Roop Decoded For The Wedding Season; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.