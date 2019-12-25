Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are All Smiles While Walking Into Christmas Bash; See Here

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra were papped together at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence late last night attending a Christmas bash in tow. While Ranbir Kapoor was seen dressed in casuals, Alia Bhatt looked chic a navy blue wrap-around printed dress. From the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, the duo can be seen looking extremely happy, as they smile and strike a pose for the camera. Ranbir and Alia's adorable pictures are sure to brighten up your Christmas morning! Take a look below-

Before last night, the duo was seen arriving together at Rani Mukerji's bash in a car. However, a certain series of pictures left fans and netizens concerned given that Ranbir was seen hiding his face from the paparazzi, while Alia Bhatt gave him 'The Death stare'. The act left social media extremely concerned regarding the couple's relationship status. See the pictures below-

On the work front:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been working together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also portraying an important role in the movie. The film will release at the end of 2020. This will be the first time when the couple will be seen sharing the screen space together. The film is considered to be a very grand and important project for Dharma Productions as a lot of time has been reportedly spent on the pre-production of the project. Apart from the duo, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others in pivotal roles

