Alia Bhatt's Ethnic Outfits That Fans Can Add To Their Traditional Wardrobe; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt has always turned many heads with her style game. Here are a few pictures of Alia in different traditional outfits you can check out for inspiration.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Bollywood and fashion goes hand in hand. The audience and fans follow the style file and fashion statements of their favourite celebrities. And when it comes to fashion, actor Alia Bhatt has set some major goals for her fans and followers. From casual to formal, she has donned every look. Here are a few traditional outfits from Alia Bhatt's wardrobe that might help you to select the type of traditional outfit you will like to opt for. 

READ | Mahira Sharma Reacts To Being Trolled For Copying Alia Bhatt, Says 'What's The Harm?'

The Saree Look

Most of the Indian women can not deny that a saree could be the best outfit if one wants to flaunt their inner Desi Girl. For an award function, Alia Bhatt picked a saree. In the below picture, she wore a striped Sabyasachi saree paired with dangle earrings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

READ | Alia Bhatt Awestruck By Best Friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Debut In Netflix's 'Guilty'

The Plazzo look

During the promotional events of her last release, Kalank, the star cast sported another traditional look. From Sonakshi Sinha to Sanjay Dutt, everyone matched the colour of their outfit for photoshoots and events. Alia opted for a white palazzo suit. Though the Highway actor kept her jewellery minimal, her nude makeup and lipstick complemented her overall look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

READ | Alia Bhatt Says She Would Be "happy" To Play The Role Of Ma Anand Sheela In Her Biopic

Dress with a traditional essence

The Student Of The Year actor won hearts on the internet with her fashion game. She looked ravishing in the below picture. She wore a full-length red dress with a stunning belt paired with big size chandbalis. Check out her look below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

READ | Rangoli Chandel Hilariously Pokes Fun At Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday Over Filmfare Awards

The lehenga look

The Raazi actor recently wore a lehenga from her traditional wardrobe. She looked stunning in peach colour lehenga. Keeping jewellery minimal, she added a chand maang tikka to her attire with a bindi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

(Cover Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
