Mahira Sharma Reacts To Being Trolled For Copying Alia Bhatt, Says 'What's The Harm?'

After entertaining the audience for nearly five months since its inception on television, Bigg Boss 13 finally ended after completing its glorious run on television and other streaming platforms. However, the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 like Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz gill are still creating headlines with their after-party videos and pictures or their future work commitments.

While Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are grabbing eyeballs for their stint on the recent episodes of Colors TV’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, contestant Mahira Sharma, who was evicted just two days before the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13, found herself at the receiving end of criticism, as Sharma was accused of copying Alia Bhatt's look.

Here is how the actor gave it back to her trolls.

Mahira Sharma reacts to constant trolling

Mahira Sharma, who was known for her outspoken nature and 'no-nonsense' attitude in the Bigg Boss 13 house, recently gave a befitting reply to the trolls, who mocked her for copying Alia Bhatt's look at the recently-held Bigg Boss 13 finale. Speaking about the same in an interview with a leading daily, Mahira remarked that Alia Bhatt is a youth icon and there is no harm in recreating her looks. Mahira added that she would rather label the situation as 'taking inspiration from Alia Bhatt'.

Furthermore, Mahira Sharma emphasised that she is undaunted by the trolls. However, the actor expressed her disappointment over the abuses and choice of words on the social media platform. Speaking about the same, Mahira Sharma remarked social media has now become a place to vent out hatred more than appreciation.

(Promo Image Alia Bhatt and Mahira Sharma Instagram)

