Alia Bhatt: Take A Look At Alia's Journey From Shanaya To Safeena

Alia Bhatt is a popular Indian actress and singer. She rose to fame with her debut film, Student of The Year. The actress has received several awards including three Filmfare Awards for her performances. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in India. Alia Bhatt started her journey in Bollywood when she was a child. She was first seen in the movie Sangharsh. Later she was seen in Student of The Year alongside co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. Right from childhood, she wanted to become an actress. Today, Alia Bhatt is not just an actress but also a singer and now a YouTuber as well.

Alia Bhatt's Journey from Shanaya to Safeena

Alia Bhatt after her film Student of The Year was next seen in films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dear Zindagi all of which were filled with diverse characters. She also received great praise for playing challenging roles in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, and Raazi. Alia Bhatt was also praised for her role as Safeena in the film, Gully Boy. Besides acting the star is also famous for her own line of clothing and handbags.

Alia Bhatt is also a singer and has sung six songs so far. The actress had her highest-grossing release with the film, Gully Boy. The film was based on a boy who tries to convey his views on social issues and life in Dharavi through rapping. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and Alia Bhatt acted in the film alongside co-star Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt up recent has been busy with her next film, Bramhastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Bramhastra is about the story of Shiva, a hero who embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love. Bramhastra is produced by Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Namit Malhotra. The film is set to release in May 2020.

