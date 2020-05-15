Alia Bhatt To Ayushmann Khurrana: Celeb-approved Healthy Food To Add In Quarantine Diet

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the globe. Filming and production are shut down following the nationwide lockdown. Staying fit and having healthy food is advised to keep the immune system strong. Several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have shared their healthy recipe to eat in this quarantine. Read to know more.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Instagram Secrets: Check Out The Tricks She Uses Before Posting Any Picture

Celebs approve healthy food

Paleo bread by Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made grain-free paleo banana bread and she was accompanied by her sister, Shaheen Bhatt who baked real chocolate cake. Paleo bread was inspired by the Palaeolithic lifestyle because of its healthy and dietary benefits. It does not contain gluten, grain, dairy, soy, yeast and is low in calorie and carbohydrates with being high in protein and fibre.

Sattu shake by Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a shirtless photo showing off his toned body. The Andhadhun star was having a natural and a potent protein shake, which was Sattu powder mixed with buttermilk. Sattu has salt, iron and fibre which reduces problems related to stomach and improves the bowel movement. It also protects from several health diseases.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Two-liners On Twitter That Share A Glimpse Of His Personality

Green juice by Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna made healthy green juice and shared the recipe. She stated that it is the reason for her glowing skin. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor advised her followers to have it every day before breakfast. She even mentioned the benefits of the ingredients. It includes cucumber for cooling and weight loss, Indian gooseberry (Amla) for good hair, spinach for iron and lemon for vitamin C.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna’s Latest Desire Is Yearning Of Every Make-up Lover Amid Lockdown; Read

Veg stew by Malaika Arora

When the lockdown in India had just begun, Malaika Arora cooked ‘Malabari veg stew for the soul,’ from the recipe by her mother and a friend. The actor, who is known for her fitness, mentioned that she would have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that her other friend made. She urged her followers to do something positive and healthy while in quarantine.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Lockdown Lessons To Cheer You Up Amid These Distressing Times

Oats cake by Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon baked Quinoa Oats Banana Cake while in quarantine. Quinoa flour is ideal for baking gluten-free bread and contains protein, fibre, minerals and vitamins. Oats are packed with protein and are full of fibre and low on fat. The Housefull 4 star mentioned that she wanted to make banana bread but did not have the correct vessels.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.