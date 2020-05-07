Alia Bhatt's Instagram Secrets: Check Out The Tricks She Uses Before Posting Any Picture

Alia Bhatt is one of the Bollywood actors who has an immense fan following all over the globe. She currently has an Instagram following of 47.1 million and 20.4 million followers on Twitter as well. As her posts are often personal, take a look at some of the tips and tricks she uses while she posts a photo on Instagram. The excerpts are from a throwback interview she did during Gully Boy promotions.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram secrets

Alia Bhatt revealed her Instagram secrets in a throwback interview while she was promoting Gully Boy. She talked about different ways through which she chooses her Instagram captions. Alia said that sometimes she asks her friends for their opinions before posting an Instagram caption, sometimes she Googles the theme she wants to post, while other times she just goes for a simple and straight Instagram caption of 3-4 words. To do something new she even types in Hindi to make the post look ethnic. There are also times when she ends up an emoji with her Instagram pictures. Sometimes, she also looks for song lyrics as an inspiration for her Instagram posts.

Talking about viewing the comments section, she replied that she doesn’t read the comments on her posts apart from times when she wants to read what her friends have written. Talking about trolling, she mentioned that she doesn’t let the negativity get to her. Alia Bhatt added that she likes to scroll through the Instagram browse section and checks out any random workout, calorie fixes that she feels like, thus indicating that she doesn’t stalk any specific person on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram videos

Alia Bhatt is often active on social media and it is visible through her Instagram posts and videos - be it performing a viral Instagram filter video or connecting with her fans. Take a look at some of her recent Instagram videos that she shared on her official handle.

