Karishma Tanna’s Latest Desire Is Yearning Of Every Make-up Lover Amid Lockdown; Read

Karishma Tanna is currently spending some quality time with her pet dog Koko amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Karishma Tanna has also been posting several photos of her dog and herself on her social media handles. However, her latest post seems to be relatable to every girl who yearns to get dolled up and step out of their homes once the lockdown gets over.

Karishma Tanna expressed her desire to wear traditional attires & her makeup again

Karishma Tanna recently took to her social media to share a beautiful black and white throwback picture of herself from last year's Diwali celebration. She can be seen all decked up in a traditional avatar wherein she can also be seen donning some gorgeous accessories along with a Bindi. But it was Karishma Tanna's caption for the post which caught everyone's attention.

The actor wrote along with the post that she wishes to get ready for events again. Karishma Tanna further added how she is longing to wear Indian clothes. She also expressed her desire to do her makeup along with her hair again. Karishma further mentioned how she is just being positive that she will soon get to do these things again. Karishma Tanna also urged her fans to stay strong and sane, hoping that everything will fall in place again.

Karishma pulled off a challenging yoga exercise despite her foot injury

Karishma Tanna recently underwent surgery for a nail ingrowth amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The Naagin actor has been posting photos of her plastered toe on her social media handles wherein she also stated that this is giving her sleepless nights and thus she has turned to binge-watching everything that she had been wanting to since a long time but could not due to her busy schedule. However, Karishma has become quite the inspiration for all her fans as she recently shared a post which proved that her injury is not holding her back.

She performed all yoga and strength exercises despite her foot injury. The actor has also posted photos that display her dedication towards fitness on her Instagram handle. Check out the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor's post.

