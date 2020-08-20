Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Her Love For Mango Pickle, Gets Quirky Suggestion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star who is an established star both in India and abroad. But, irrespective of staying in the United States Of America and tying the knot with American musical sensation Nick Jonas, the diva is still very much Indian at heart. During a candid with Brut alongside a lobby of celebrated stand-up comedians, Priyanka Chopra talked about her passion for Indian Mango pickle and how she eats it with almost anything. This came as a shock to many but, comedian Angad Singh Ranyal gave her noteworthy advice with left the Desi Girl thinking.

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals About Her Love For Mango Pickle

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is counted amongst those popular female superstars who are not afraid to speak their mind. In a candid fun interview with Brut, the Agneepath actress revealed her love for homemade mango pickle with a couple of famous comedians. The revelation came in the picture when the Baywatch actor was asked about that one middle-class habit she can't seem to leave. With a blink of an eye PeeCee instantly answered that she can eat homemade mango pickle with anything and everything like sandwiches, burgers etc.

Initially, all the comedians were left in a state of shock but when Priyanka Chopra Jonas talked about how delicious the combination of a cheese sandwich and mango pickle is, they were sort of convinced. But, what grabbed every person's attention in the room was when Angad Singh Ranyal, the popular comedian, suggested Priyanka that she should call her own line of Achars 'Pickle Chopra'. This actually made PeeCee think about the very idea of starting her own line of pickles. Overall, it was a really fun conversation that PeeCee engaged with Angad Singh Ranyal.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. Even though the movie got a lot of critical acclaims but the Shonali Bose film failed to recover its expenses and stumbled quite early at the Box-office. As for her upcoming projects, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in the fourth installment of Matrix Film series titled Matrix 4. Apart from this, she will also share screen space with actor Rajkummar Rao for a Netflix movie named The White Tiger which is based on a popular novel name under the same title.

