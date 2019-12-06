From Alia Bhatt To Ishaan Khatter: Bollywood Stars Who Are Fitness Freaks

Actors are influencers who motivate and inspire their fans to follow their footsteps. When it comes to workout, they give some serious goals. They can’t afford to break their discipline of working out regularly. They have to work very hard and take care of their diet in order to achieve a chiseled body and stay in the game. Here is a list of actors who are giving some serious fitness goals to their fans.

Also read | Kiren Rijiju Leads Fit India Movement From The Front, Says 'fitness Is Easy, Simple & Fun'

Actors who are giving fitness goals

Also read | Katrina Kaif's Fitness Video Is Total 'Madness', Parineeti Chopra's Reaction Is Unmissable

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has become a fan-favourite in no time. The Simmba actor has gone through a drastic weight transformation. The young actor has even shared her workout plans in her social media posts.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi has won many hearts with his portrayal of a rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The actor has maintained his fitness routine with complete dedication and his social media is proof. The actor is just one film old but already enjoys a humongous fan base across the nation.

Also read | Hina Khan's Passion For Fitness; Calls Weights Her 'favourite Fashion Accessory'

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt caught everyone’s attention with her mind-blowing debut performance in the film Student of the Year (2012). She has grown and evolved beautifully as an actor over the years. To make her dream of acting come true, Alia has reportedly worked very hard on her body. She has set an example for many people out there and inspired a lot to live a healthy life.

Ishan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter made his debut with Dhadak in the year 2018 and has been loved by the audience. Ishaan is seen indulging in various sports as well as other physical activities in his social media posts. It seems like the young actor never compromises with his fitness and health.

Also read | Vidyut Jammwal: Take A Look At The Commando Actor's Fitness Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.