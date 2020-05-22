Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani: Bollywood Ladies Look Elegant As Ever In Brocade; See Pics

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra recently shared a few throwback pictures of Bollywood celebrities acing the brocade gown looks. In the pictures, Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and others look drop-dead gorgeous as they sport different brocade ensembles. Check it out.

In this compilation of pictures, there are four celebrities acing the brocade look. First in the list is Kiara Advani who is seen donning a beautiful pink lehenga with golden brocade embroidery. The actor’s lehenga is complemented with a golden mesh embroidered dupatta. Kiara Advani’s look is accessorised with a gold chunky necklace and a pair of sunglasses. For her makeup and hair, she kept it minimal with pink lip colour and open hair look.

Next in the list is Khushi Kapoor who is seen sporting an orange embroidered lehenga with golden blouse. Khushi’s lehenga is complemented with a multi-coloured dupatta. She accessorised the look with golden accessories and a golden ‘potli’ bag. For makeup and hair, she kept it glammed up with smokey eyes and open hair look.

The third picture shared is of Alia Bhatt, who is seen all dolled up in an emerald green gown with golden and blue embroidery. Her look is balanced with a green plain dupatta with golden embroidered border. Alia Bhatt completed her look with golden jhumkas, bindi and a sleek bun.

Last in the list is Aditi Rao Hydari who wore a long brocade skirt with a crop top. The actor’s skirt had floral embroidery all over and it was paired with a black off-shoulder top to tone down the look. Her makeup was minimal and the whole outfit was balanced with a choker-style neckpiece.

For the unversed, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Gully Boy and Kalank. Alia Bhatt has a few movies lined up her way. These include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2 and Brahmastra. Kiara Advani will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy film Laxmmi Bomb, which will also feature Sharad Kelkar and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. It was rumoured in the past that Laxmmi Bomb may be released on OTT platforms for fans to watch amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

