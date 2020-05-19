Alia Bhatt's 'Ugly' To Anushka's 'NH10', Movies With A Dark & Grim Narrative

Bollywood has over the years trodden to unknown territories, stepping away from the 'masala movie' genre to create gripping, dark narratives. Here is a list of a few films that follow the same suit:

Ugly

Alia Bhatt in Ugly played the role of a younger Shalini Bose, who is the main character in the film. The 2014 film followed the storyline of a young girl who is kidnbapped. The police, along with several others are in the look out of the girl. However, in doing so, the characters follow their own motive and try to demean or side-line the other. In the end, the story takes a dark turn when the body of the young girl is finally found. The characters then realise the time they wasted due to their selfish personal grievances and rivalries.

Te3n

In 2016, Nawazuddin Siddique, Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan came together for a film. Te3n was a mystery that kept audiences hooked to the narrative from the start. The story of the film revolved around a 70-year-old man who seeks the help of a priest who is a former police officer, to help find his granddaughter. Things take a grim turn when the protagonist decides to recreate the events of his granddaughter's death by later kidnapping another child. Certain revelations are made in the film which come out as shocking.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 gave the audience a hint of how dark the movie is in the first few minutes of the film itself. The film talked about a serial killer who somehow always manages to evade the law. However, upon meeting his investigating officer, he tries to convince him of how similar they are. The killings in the film are quite grim and brutal to watch. A scene where Raman kills a young boy was something that left the audiences quite disturbed. Another scene where Vicky Kaushal, who plays the inspector in the film, beats up a girl is also something which is quite disturbing to watch.

NH10

NH10 was a film that saw a very dark portrayal of a character played by Anushka Sharma. The film began with a story of a couple. However, things took a drastic turn when the couple spots an honour killing. The group that does this is enraged by their actions and seek to eliminate the couple. Anushka Sharma does a few scenes where the viewer can experience the grim tone of the film.

