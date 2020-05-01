Rakul Preet Singh's Family Tree: Here's All You Need To Know

Rakul Preet Singh is a renowned personality in the Indian film industry. She predominantly works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries and has appeared in several successful Hindi and Kannada movies. Singh kick-started her professional career as a model during college days and won numerous pageants.

She later opted to become an actor and marked her debut with Telugu flick Keratam. She also stepped into the glamorous world of Bollywood and worked in Yaariyan alongside Himansh Kohli in the lead roles. Her performance was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. We have mentioned everything that you need to know about Rakul Preet Sigh’s family tree. Take a look.

Rakul Preet Singh’s family tree

Rakul Preet Singh was born and brought up in New Delhi. She belongs to a Punjabi Army officer’s family. Singh finished her schooling from Army Public School and pursued her higher studies at the prestigious University of Delhi. She completed her major in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College.

Rakul Preet Singh is quite close to her family, which includes her father Rajender Singh, mother Kulwinder Singh, and younger brother Aman. She keeps sharing her adorable photos with her family members. Have a look at some of them.

