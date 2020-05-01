Anushka Sharma Making Funny Faces In Pics Is What You Need To Lighten Your Mood

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma kick-started her acting journey with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Released in 2008, this romantic flick went on to be highly successful at the box office. Sharma did not look back since then and carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. She stunned critics with her roles in various films including Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, and Dil Dhadakne Do, to name a few.

Anushka Sharma is popular for her fun-loving nature, besides her acting finesse. She is quite active on social media and keeps posting quirky pictures on her Instagram page. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s photos in which she is making funny faces:

Anushka Sharma’s photos in which makes funny faces

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Anushka Sharma posted a photo with her husband Virat Kohli. The actor is addressing self-isolation in it. She is making funny faces with Kohli.

Virat Kohli frequently clicks his wife’s candid pictures. During their vacation, he was making her laugh while she ate. He also clicked her hilarious snaps in which she is controlling her laughter without spilling food.

Anushka Sharma is giving funky poses in this picture. She has written about people’s expression over the weekend in her caption accompanying the photo. Sharma has donned an orange shaded top and sported bangs for a cool look.

The actor is promoting her clothing brand Nush in this photo. She has donned a pink and white hoodie and paired it with black jeans. Sitting cross-legged on a sofa, Anushka Sharma is seen flaunting her cropped hair and a wide smile.

