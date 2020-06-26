Alia Bhatt To NOT Quit SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Starring Ram Charan & Jr NTR? Know Details

Recently, a report surfing online stated that Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will not opt for SS Rajamouli's pan-India project, RRR: Rise Revolt Roar. The report also debunked the information and stated it as 'misleading'. Well, the report clears the air around the speculation of Alia Bhatt dropping SS Rajamouli's RRR. It was rumoured that Alia Bhatt has decided to opt-out from the project because of the scramble of dates that are bound to occur once the lockdown is over.

If the latest report is something to go by then, actor Alia Bhatt is constantly in touch with the director SS Rajamouli. The report added that the actor-director duo is looking at various possibilities to continue shooting the soonest. The report also mentioned that Alia Bhatt is just waiting for the lockdown to be over to work out the dates. Well, neither the director nor the actor has issued an official statement that addresses any of the reports yet.

SS Rajamouli's RRR

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR will feature South-star Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The movie is a period action drama film. The movie was set to release in January 2021. Apart from them, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will also be seen in an extended cameo part. Talking about the shoot updates of the film, it is reported that Ajay has shot for around 10 days at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where Delhi from the 1900s was recreated.

Meanwhile, reportedly, Alia Bhatt was preparing to begin for the shoot of the film before the lockdown was announced. Mentioning her character Sita in the film, the report added that Alia will be seen playing a significant part in the ideological fight between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The report concluded that Alia was learning Telugu with a local tutor to understand the nuances of her character better.

Alia Bhatt's movies

Talking about the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, which released in 2019. The film was a debacle at the BO. She has numerous projects in her kitty, along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiwadi. She will also join hands with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the sequel of Sadak, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

